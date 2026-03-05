A friend served slices with brunch recently and left us a couple when we returned from Ohio last week. We sliced up the second one to have with dinner tonight.
From The Spruce Eats
“Cara Cara oranges are a winter cultivar of the species Citrus sinensis
, which also includes cultivars such as navel oranges, blood oranges, and Valencia oranges. In fact, Cara Cara oranges are a type of navel orange, exhibiting a characteristic small indentation on the outside of the rind, situated at the opposite end from the stem, that somewhat resembles a human navel. Underneath this navel is an undeveloped ‘twin’ fruit caused by a genetic mutation.
“Cara Cara oranges are round to slightly oval, from three to four inches in diameter, with medium to thick rind that is bright orange in color and features a slightly pebbly texture. Underneath the rind is a spongy white pith. The fruit itself is seedless and made up of 10 to 11 segments of tender, juicy flesh with a sweet, berry-like flavor and little acidity.
“Like all navel oranges, Cara Cara oranges are seedless, and are cultivated via grafting, where a flowering bud is attached to another tree. Cara Cara oranges are believed to be a hybrid of the Brazilian Bahia orange and the Washington navel orange.
“Navel oranges are available from December through April, though they reach their peak sweetness in January and February. While they can be used in cooking and baking, they are mostly used in raw preparations.”
Just a little selective coloring in ON1 Photo Raw, setting the opacity of a B&W filter to 75% and painting out the oranges themselves.
[ PXL_20260305_232028636_LE15tm :: cell phone ]