Photo 5008

Magnolia …

I’m quite confident this is a magnolia, but not the magnolia species I’ve posted before. Seek suggested Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) and I think it’s a match.

Committing to that species, from Missouri Botanical Garden:
Magnolia stellata, commonly called star magnolia, is native to Japan. It is a small deciduous tree that typically grows 15-20' tall with a spreading, rounded crown. It is also often grown as a large oval to rounded shrub. It is noted for its compact size and late winter to early spring bloom of star-shaped white flowers. Each flower typically has 12–18 narrow strap-like tepals.

Magnolia stellata is synonymous with Magnolia kobus var. stellata.

“Genus name honors Pierre Magnol, French botanist (1638-1715).

“Specific epithet is in reference to the star-like shape of the flower.”

[ PXL_20260306_191835754_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th March 2026 6th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

Such a beautiful flower!
March 7th, 2026  
Lovely! I don't think I've ever seen one quite like this before.
March 7th, 2026  
