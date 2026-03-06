I’m quite confident this is a magnolia, but not the magnolia species I’ve posted before. Seek suggested Star Magnolia (Magnolia stellata) and I think it’s a match.
Committing to that species, from Missouri Botanical Garden:
“Magnolia stellata, commonly called star magnolia, is native to Japan. It is a small deciduous tree that typically grows 15-20' tall with a spreading, rounded crown. It is also often grown as a large oval to rounded shrub. It is noted for its compact size and late winter to early spring bloom of star-shaped white flowers. Each flower typically has 12–18 narrow strap-like tepals.
“Magnolia stellata is synonymous with Magnolia kobus var. stellata.
“Genus name honors Pierre Magnol, French botanist (1638-1715).
“Specific epithet is in reference to the star-like shape of the flower.”