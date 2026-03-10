The Age of ‘AutoPay’

Filled and filed a check register recently. After “balancing the checkbook” (a concept unknown to many, I suppose), I noted that in 15 months, we wrote only 7 checks:
1. contractor (previous house)
2. moving company
3. contractor (new house)
4. contractor (previous house)
5. funeral donation
6. contractor (new house)
7. contractor (new house)
There’s a pattern in that list. Without moving, there would have been only two checks written over 15 months (#1 and #5).
https://365project.org/rhoing/extras/2026-02-27
Text from a local friend yesterday: “The birthday card I sent my sister last year took 3 months!”
The post office cannot be trusted to deliver mail in a timely way.
In the end, pros and cons have to be weighed against each other.