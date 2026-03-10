Previous
The Age of 'AutoPay'
The Age of 'AutoPay'

Filled and filed a check register recently. After “balancing the checkbook” (a concept unknown to many, I suppose), I noted that in 15 months, we wrote only 7 checks:
   1. contractor (previous house)
   2. moving company
   3. contractor (new house)
   4. contractor (previous house)
   5. funeral donation
   6. contractor (new house)
   7. contractor (new house)
There’s a pattern in that list. Without moving, there would have been only two checks written over 15 months (#1 and #5).

10th March 2026

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Mags
Oh my! I still write lots of checks. No online banking for me since so many have had their bank accounts robbed by hackers online. My checks are free with my financial institution and they don't charge for my statements either. It sometimes pays to be 65 and older. =)
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam There is also this issue:
https://365project.org/rhoing/extras/2026-02-27
Text from a local friend yesterday: “The birthday card I sent my sister last year took 3 months!”
The post office cannot be trusted to deliver mail in a timely way.
In the end, pros and cons have to be weighed against each other.
Mags
@rhoing The only problem I have with that is when the mail isn't local and has to get five or six states away. So that's when I try to stay a month ahead of that bill. =)
Mags
@rhoing After having my credit card cloned five times in four years, I quit using that too!
GaryW
Interesting! My wife writes the checks and noted we write about 3 each month...to accounts that charge for using credit cards.
Thom Mitchell
@marlboromaam Yes, I recall you got nicked on that. That really s*cks!
