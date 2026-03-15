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Previous
Photo 5016
Here we are at $3.59⁹
Connect-the-dots for the current price o’ gas begins in November 2024 (in a “landslide” that’s spelled P‑L‑U‑R‑A‑L‑I‑T‑Y) and passes through at least one unrelated issue…
(This was 3 gallons for the lawn mower gas container.)
March 15 posts
(13; missing
2020
,
2021
, and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260315_162500646_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th March 2026
15th Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
15th March 2026 9:25pm
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