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Before [Filler] by rhoing
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Before [Filler]

Total gut — down to the studs — begins tomorrow morning, bright and early. The vanity is in terrible shape. The baseboards need attention. (That brown quarter-round needs to go.) The faucet has to be replaced. And check out the soffit over the tub. Our contractor can’t figure out why that’s there, but the effect is that the shower head is waaay too low. It’s barely high enough for me and wouldn’t be nearly high enough for our SILs. So tomorrow, maybe, we’ll find out what’s in that “mystery box” of soffit.

This is probably the last super-big expense after plumbing, windows, and electrical. My brother asked if I/we were doing some of this work ourselves. I replied that I was doing this project with the checkbook; we’d like it finished in finite time. 🤣

Exif says this was taken today (March 16), but it was actually taken last night … so (technically) it’s a “filler.”

March 16 posts (13; missing 2019, 2020, and 2022)

[ PXL_20260315_212433947_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
I look forward to seeing the new renovated bathroom.

I find it hard to understand your builder speak, I looked up quarter round but all I found was that it meant skirting but I cant see any brown skirting and I looked up soffit but all I found was that it meant the area under the eaves on the roof ????
March 17th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh wow! Big job!
March 17th, 2026  
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