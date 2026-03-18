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Enter, the bathtub by rhoing
Photo 5022

Enter, the bathtub

Except for the purple drywall, the first “new” item to be installed.

March 18 posts (13; missing 2020, 2021, 2022, and 2023 — a 4-year stretch of misses!)

[ PXL_20260318_180843043_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th March 2026 18th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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