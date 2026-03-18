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Previous
Photo 5022
Enter, the bathtub
Except for the purple drywall, the first “new” item to be
installed
.
March 18 posts
(13; missing
2020
,
2021
,
2022
, and
2023
— a 4-year stretch of misses!)
[ PXL_20260318_180843043_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
18th March 2026
18th Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5381
photos
52
followers
50
following
1375% complete
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5022
Photo Details
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Album
365
Taken
18th March 2026 1:08pm
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bathtub
,
bathroom
,
renovation
,
renovations
,
bathroom renovation
,
bathroom renovations
,
bathroom reno
,
tm-p8
,
tm18mar
,
soaking tub
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