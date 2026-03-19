Norman Rockwell Collage

I tracked down all the titles.
Top-down, left-to-right.
1. “The Plumbers” (Saturday Evening Post cover, June 2, 1951)
2. “Jury Room” (Saturday Evening Post cover, February 14, 1959)
3. “Breaking Home Ties” (Saturday Evening Post cover, September 25, 1954)
4. “April Fool Girl with Shopkeeper” (Saturday Evening Post cover, April 3, 1948). Last in a series of three April Fool’s Day themed covers, this illustration is a visual puzzle of absurdities and deliberate mistakes. This scene is a classic example of Norman Rockwell’s subtle wit and humor. » Errors
5. “Christmas Rush” (“Tired Salesgirl on Christmas Eve,” Saturday Evening Post cover, Dec 27, 1947)
6. “The Shiner” (“Girl With Black Eye,” “The Young Lady With the Shiner,” Saturday Evening Post cover, May 23, 1953)
7. “Blacksmith’s Boy — Heel and Toe,” (“Horseshoe Forging Contest,” 1970)
8. “Tough Call,” (“Game Called Because of Rain” or “The Three Umpires”)
9. “How to Diet” (Saturday Evening Post cover, January 3, 1953)
10. “Christmas Homecoming” (Saturday Evening Post cover, December 25, 1948) With the barest of clues that this is Christmas, Rockwell brings his readers a festive holiday scene purely through the smiles on everyone’s faces and a few touches of bright red paint. Son Peter (with eyeglasses) is in the left corner; son Tom is in the plaid shirt; Mary is hugging son Jarvis who has just arrived from school and Norman is to the right of them. In the upper left corner good friend and fellow Post illustrator Mead Schaeffer looks on, as does Grandma Moses.)
11. “Triple Self Portrait” (Saturday Evening Post cover, February 13, 1960)
12. “Babysitter” (Saturday Evening Post cover, November 08, 1947)
13. “Rosie the Riveter” (Saturday Evening Post cover, Memorial Day, May 29, 1943)
14. “Road Block” (Saturday Evening Post cover, July 9, 1949)
15. “At the Doctor”
16. “Before the Date” (Saturday Evening Post cover, September 24, 1949)
17. “The Rookie” or “The Rookie (Red Sox Locker Room),” Saturday Evening Post cover, March 2, 1957)
18. “The Runaway” (Saturday Evening Post cover, September 20, 1958)
19. “Norman Rockwell Visits A Country School” (Saturday Evening Post cover, November 2, 1946)
20. “After the Prom” (Saturday Evening Post cover, May 25, 1957)
21. “Going and Coming” (Saturday Evening Post cover, August 30, 1947)
22. “The Soda Jerk” (Saturday Evening Post cover, August 22, 1953)
23. “Homecoming Marine” (Saturday Evening Post cover, October 13, 1945)
Interestingly, one image is on the jigsaw puzzle backwards
: top row, fourth from the left. If you can zoom in, his signature is backwards. If you can't zoom in, find the original
and note that the girl is on the left and the shopkeeper is on the right. :)
» This puzzle
March 19 posts
(14; missing 2020
and 2023
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