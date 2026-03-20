Previous
New-to-me moth by rhoing
Photo 5024

New-to-me moth

Probably a “Pinion.” In particular, Seek suggested “Bethune’s Pinion” (Lithophane bethunei). Found this guy on the inside of our screened-in porch when I went out to use the rowing machine. S/he was content to remain throughout my huffing-and-puffing workout. Interestingly, I got the better photos before my workout rather than after.
» Submitted as Lithophane bethunei or “Bethune’s Pinion”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* Seven species in genus Lithophane in the UK, but not this one; see UK Lithophanes.

March 20 posts (14; missing 2019, 2020, and 2022)

[ PXL_20260320_212702330_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1376% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
Oh it's very cryptic. Would've been hard to see if it wasn't on your screen.
March 22nd, 2026  
GaryW ace
Your hand was stronger and more steady before the workout.
March 22nd, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact