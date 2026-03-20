New-to-me moth

Probably a “Pinion.” In particular, Seek suggested “Bethune’s Pinion” (Lithophane bethunei). Found this guy on the inside of our screened-in porch when I went out to use the rowing machine. S/he was content to remain throughout my huffing-and-puffing workout. Interestingly, I got the better photos before my workout rather than after.
» Submitted as Lithophane bethunei or “Bethune’s Pinion”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Moths* ]
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* Seven species in genus Lithophane in the UK, but not this one; see UK Lithophanes.