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Signs of Spring by rhoing
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Signs of Spring

Yesterday was the first day of spring, but this is definitely one of the signs outside. Bitter cold weather recently killed a lot of early bloomers, including, we are told, much of the nearby peach crop. Our several patches of daffodils fell victim, but this one on the northwest side of the house somehow survived.

Daffodil Fun Facts (from MoBoGa)
“The daffodil is…
• In the Amaryllis family
• The national flower of Wales
• The birthflower of March
• Undisturbed by squirrels, moles, voles, deer and almost all pests, due to toxic (and distasteful) alkaloid

» Genus pages: [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ iNaturalist ]

March 21 posts (14; missing 2019, 2020, 2022, and 2023)

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21st March 2026 21st Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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