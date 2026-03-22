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SmartKey by rhoing
Photo 5026

SmartKey

I replaced our dated, bright-gold, front-door deadbolt today with a dark-colored Kwikset lock and was re-keyed it so that our current keys will work in the new lock. Pretty cool. No need for a locksmith.

Apparently, Schlage came out with something similar and Kwikset sued successfully. Schlage does not currently offer something comparable. I have not yet confirmed this story I heard from a guy on the floor at Lowe’s.

» Tomorrow: Replace the bright-gold knob with a dark SmartKey Kwikset handle and re-key it.
» Kwikset SmartKey

March 22 posts (14; missing 2020 and 2022)

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22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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