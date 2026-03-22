I replaced our dated, bright-gold, front-door deadbolt today with a dark-colored Kwikset lock and was re-keyed it so that our current keys will work in the new lock. Pretty cool. No need for a locksmith.
Apparently, Schlage came out with something similar and Kwikset sued successfully. Schlage does not currently offer something comparable. I have not yet confirmed this story I heard from a guy on the floor at Lowe’s.
» Tomorrow: Replace the bright-gold knob with a dark SmartKey Kwikset handle and re-key it.
» Kwikset SmartKey