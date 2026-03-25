The days are full…

Didn’t force myself to use the rower today. It was enough painting the new baseboards (“skirting”) … and then scrambling to get them inside when the not-in-the-forecast rain came. Clare used a small roller on the flat face and I followed with a brush to get the “contoured” top. Eight 16-footers and three 8-footers, so that’s 152 linear feet we painted … twice. When the rain started, we rushed them inside, wiped them off and then felt they needed another coat. Sigh.
Although we had them up on sawhorses, I was on my hands-and-knees to get “good light” to see where I may have missed patches. So I gave myself a pass for exercise today.
Yes, more than just the bathroom reno is happening. The laundry room and primary bathroom are getting flooring upgrades (hence the new baseboards).