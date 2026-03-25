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The days are full… by rhoing
Photo 5029

The days are full…

Didn’t force myself to use the rower today. It was enough painting the new baseboards (“skirting”) … and then scrambling to get them inside when the not-in-the-forecast rain came. Clare used a small roller on the flat face and I followed with a brush to get the “contoured” top. Eight 16-footers and three 8-footers, so that’s 152 linear feet we painted … twice. When the rain started, we rushed them inside, wiped them off and then felt they needed another coat. Sigh.

Although we had them up on sawhorses, I was on my hands-and-knees to get “good light” to see where I may have missed patches. So I gave myself a pass for exercise today.

Yes, more than just the bathroom reno is happening. The laundry room and primary bathroom are getting flooring upgrades (hence the new baseboards).

March 25 posts (13; missing 2021, 2022, and 2023)

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Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Mags ace
Great job!
March 27th, 2026  
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