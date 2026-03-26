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The Disruption of a Reno… by rhoing
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The Disruption of a Reno…

Large sheets of Onyx. No space in the garage. So we had to move the dining table over and use the space right in front of the sliding door. Hopefully it’s not for long…

March 26 posts (15; missing 2022)

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26th March 2026 26th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Mags ace
Still looking good!
March 27th, 2026  
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