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Previous
Photo 5030
The Disruption of a Reno…
Large sheets of Onyx. No space in the garage. So we had to move the dining table over and use the space right in front of the sliding door. Hopefully it’s not for long…
March 26 posts
(15; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260326_135640609_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th March 2026
26th Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
26th March 2026 6:56pm
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tm-p8
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tm26mar
Mags
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Still looking good!
March 27th, 2026
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