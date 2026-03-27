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Previous
Photo 5034
Another full day. Another lame post.
We went to the county health department for the latest Covid shots…‡
The Onyx panels were installed for the shower space…
New flooring in the laundry room was finished…
Lenten fish fry at church.
Clare made a cake for the fish fry yesterday. I left the beaters out for a photo. That this was the best photo offering for the day is explained above…
March 27 posts
(16; missing
2019
)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
‡ We trust the scientists. As a numbers geek who has studied statistics and probability, if you offer me something with 95–99% confidence, I will take that offer every time, thankyouverymuch.
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27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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27th March 2026 9:18pm
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Corinne C
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A nice pic with a promise of a yummy dessert. Busy days are often the best days! I wish it was the case for you and Clare.
March 30th, 2026
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