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Dogwood by rhoing
Photo 5035

Dogwood

I haven’t posted a dogwood photo in quite a while and this was next to the sidewalk walking home from a friend’s house. She wants to install robe hooks on the backs of two bathroom doors, so I went over to see what’s what for that task.

» Submitted as Cornus florida or “Flowering Dogwood”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

March 28 posts (17; missing 2022)

[ PXL_20260328_200958305_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Danette Thompson ace
Lovely dogwood. I miss them the most.
March 30th, 2026  
Annie-Sue ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2026  
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