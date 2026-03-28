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Previous
Photo 5035
Dogwood
I haven’t posted a dogwood photo in quite a while and this was next to the sidewalk walking home from a friend’s house. She wants to install robe hooks on the backs of two bathroom doors, so I went over to see what’s what for that task.
» Submitted as
Cornus florida
or “Flowering Dogwood”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species page: [
iNaturalist
]
March 28 posts
(17; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260328_200958305_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
29th March 2026 1:09am
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Danette Thompson
ace
Lovely dogwood. I miss them the most.
March 30th, 2026
Annie-Sue
ace
Beautiful!
March 30th, 2026
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