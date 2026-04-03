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Stop! [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 5040

Stop! [Travel day]

In Fremont, Ohio, for Easter weekend.
The end of a short, after-dinner walk for Clare and me.

Note. Onboard software said we got 41.2 mpg on the 507 mile drive. Mileage is always helped by the last hour: state highway speed limit is 55 mph.

April 3 posts (16; missing 2022)

[ PXL_20260403_230214671_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd April 2026 3rd Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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KV ace
Nice use of selective color.
April 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Very good use of selective color!
April 14th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Some signs and alerts need to be more like this.
April 14th, 2026  
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