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Photo 5040
Stop! [Travel day]
In Fremont, Ohio, for Easter weekend.
The end of a short, after-dinner walk for Clare and me.
Note.
Onboard software said we got 41.2 mpg on the 507 mile drive. Mileage is
always
helped by the last hour: state highway speed limit is 55 mph.
April 3 posts
(16; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260403_230214671_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd April 2026
3rd Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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10
Comments
3
Album
365
Taken
4th April 2026 3:02am
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sign
,
stop
,
ohio
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fremont
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stop sign
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selective-coloring
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tmselectivecoloring
,
travel-day
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tm-p8
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tm03apr
KV
ace
Nice use of selective color.
April 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Very good use of selective color!
April 14th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Some signs and alerts need to be more like this.
April 14th, 2026
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