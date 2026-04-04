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No idea… by rhoing
Photo 5041

No idea…

I thought this would be easy for Seek to identify, but all it gave me was “Dicots (Class Magnoliopsida).”

Submitted only as a Dicot: [ iNaturalist ]

April 4 posts (16; missing 2022)

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4th April 2026 4th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Ann H. LeFevre ace
Looks like a Magnolia to me but as to its specific name, I'm not sure. Pretty shot.
April 14th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
@olivetreeann That's what I thought, too, and why I was surprised that iNaturalist's app couldn't get closer than "class"!
April 14th, 2026  
Spanner
beautiful colour
April 14th, 2026  
Mags ace
Superb shot of this blossom!
April 14th, 2026  
Kathy ace
Lovely.
April 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
I looked it up and it may be “ Magnolia × wieseneri, or Wiesener's magnolia also known as Watson's magnolia, is a hybrid plant in the genus Magnolia and family Magnoliaceae. A small tree or large shrub with white highly fragrant blooms, it is the progeny of Magnolia sieboldii and Magnolia obovata.”
Certainly is pretty.
April 14th, 2026  
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