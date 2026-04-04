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Photo 5041
No idea…
I thought this would be easy for Seek to identify, but all it gave me was “Dicots (Class Magnoliopsida).”
Submitted only as a Dicot: [
iNaturalist
]
April 4 posts
(16; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260404_182612655_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th April 2026
4th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
4th April 2026 10:26pm
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Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Looks like a Magnolia to me but as to its specific name, I'm not sure. Pretty shot.
April 14th, 2026
Thom Mitchell
ace
@olivetreeann
That's what I thought, too, and why I was surprised that iNaturalist's app couldn't get closer than "class"!
April 14th, 2026
Spanner
beautiful colour
April 14th, 2026
Mags
ace
Superb shot of this blossom!
April 14th, 2026
Kathy
ace
Lovely.
April 14th, 2026
Dorothy
ace
I looked it up and it may be “ Magnolia × wieseneri, or Wiesener's magnolia also known as Watson's magnolia, is a hybrid plant in the genus Magnolia and family Magnoliaceae. A small tree or large shrub with white highly fragrant blooms, it is the progeny of Magnolia sieboldii and Magnolia obovata.”
Certainly is pretty.
April 14th, 2026
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Certainly is pretty.