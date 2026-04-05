Old photos

Clare’s older brother brought an old photo for identifying the [several] people in it. Interestingly, Clare’s mom (left) and mom’s “baby brother” (center) were born after the photo was taken. Nevertheless, they had enough knowledge and memory of family members to ID all-but-one with great certainty.
As it happens — since I’m posting this a week late — my brother was here this weekend and we went through several hundred of our dad’s slides. Because my brother has been doing our family’s genealogy for a few decades already and has seen many photos, and because I’m so ancient, between us we knew most of the people in the photos. There were a few mysteries, but we conjectured that they were friends rather than family members. Some of the treasures were seeing our mom in her teen years. This was one we saw…