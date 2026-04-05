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Old photos by rhoing
Photo 5042

Old photos

Clare’s older brother brought an old photo for identifying the [several] people in it. Interestingly, Clare’s mom (left) and mom’s “baby brother” (center) were born after the photo was taken. Nevertheless, they had enough knowledge and memory of family members to ID all-but-one with great certainty.

As it happens — since I’m posting this a week late — my brother was here this weekend and we went through several hundred of our dad’s slides. Because my brother has been doing our family’s genealogy for a few decades already and has seen many photos, and because I’m so ancient, between us we knew most of the people in the photos. There were a few mysteries, but we conjectured that they were friends rather than family members. Some of the treasures were seeing our mom in her teen years. This was one we saw…

April 5 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2022)

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5th April 2026 5th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details

Mags ace
Outstanding capture and comp.
April 14th, 2026  
Kathy ace
I have photos of people I don't know. No one left to help me identify them.
April 14th, 2026  
Thom Mitchell ace
@randystreat And no one left to help identify them *is* the problem. :(
April 14th, 2026  
Dorothy ace
How wonderful they were able to identify so many! I used to think I wouldn’t forget who my parents friends were but I have! Mother didn’t write on most photos, I did on mine but not hers!
April 14th, 2026  
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