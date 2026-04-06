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Previous
Photo 5043
I gotta get a better memory [Travel day]
Photographed and posted
a year ago
— sigh. It was a 2-frame day: 8-hour drive home and then mow the lawn. Both frames were of this flower pair. Also, the year-ago photo was better. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Time is compressed this week: we’re hosting our first overnight guests in this house, with the renovated bathroom. My brother and his wife are coming from Michigan in three days.
» Species pages: [
iNaturalist
] [
Missouri Botanical Garden
] [
Invasive Plant Atlas of the US
]
April 6 posts
(16; missing
2022
)
[ PXL_20260406_205025760_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th April 2026
6th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
7th April 2026 1:50am
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plant
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flower
,
memories
,
memory
,
shrug
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tmflowers
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tmplants
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hyacinthaceae
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star-of-bethlehem
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asparagaceae
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travel-day
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tm-p8
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tm06apr
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common star-of-bethlehem
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ornithogalum umbellatum
Corinne
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Lovely
April 14th, 2026
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