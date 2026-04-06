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I gotta get a better memory [Travel day] by rhoing
Photo 5043

I gotta get a better memory [Travel day]

Photographed and posted a year ago — sigh. It was a 2-frame day: 8-hour drive home and then mow the lawn. Both frames were of this flower pair. Also, the year-ago photo was better. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Time is compressed this week: we’re hosting our first overnight guests in this house, with the renovated bathroom. My brother and his wife are coming from Michigan in three days.

» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ Missouri Botanical Garden ] [ Invasive Plant Atlas of the US ]

April 6 posts (16; missing 2022)

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Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Corinne ace
Lovely
April 14th, 2026  
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