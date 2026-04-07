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Leaves by rhoing
Photo 5044

Leaves

Hey. It was a 1-frame day. We’re getting ready for our houseguests!

» “Tribe” page: [ iNaturalist ]
» “Solomon’s Seal” (Polygonatum odoratum) species at Missouri Botanical Garden

April 7 posts (16; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20260407_205941159_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th April 2026 7th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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KWind ace
Beautiful focus and POV.
April 15th, 2026  
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