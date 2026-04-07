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Previous
Photo 5044
Leaves
Hey. It was a 1-frame day. We’re getting ready for our houseguests!
» “Tribe” page: [
iNaturalist
]
» “Solomon’s Seal” (
Polygonatum odoratum
) species at
Missouri Botanical Garden
April 7 posts
(16; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260407_205941159_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
7th April 2026
7th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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Taken
8th April 2026 1:59am
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plant
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tmplants
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tmleaves
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asparagaceae
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our-yard
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tm-p8
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tm07apr
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agavoideae
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polygonateae
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solomons seal
KWind
ace
Beautiful focus and POV.
April 15th, 2026
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