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Previous
Photo 5045
“Kit”
Not our feline, but rather our good friend Bobbie’s. She had us over for dinner to pre-celebrate Clare’s birthday later this week.
April 8 posts
(19; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260408_221922299_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
8th April 2026
8th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
9th April 2026 3:19am
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