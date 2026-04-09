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First houseguests by rhoing
Photo 5046

First houseguests

My [younger] brother and his wife.

April 9 posts (17; no “misses”)

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9th April 2026 9th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Dorothy ace
How very nice. Do they also live in Illinois?
April 16th, 2026  
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