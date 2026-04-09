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Previous
Photo 5046
First houseguests
My [younger] brother and his wife.
April 9 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260409_225315358_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
9th April 2026
9th Apr 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5417
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49
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Taken
10th April 2026 3:53am
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family
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Dorothy
ace
How very nice. Do they also live in Illinois?
April 16th, 2026
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