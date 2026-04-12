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And I gotta work on selfie skills by rhoing
Photo 5049

And I gotta work on selfie skills

… and smile. Sigh. Good photo of everyone else as my brother and his wife were departing. I would otherwise not have posted this, but it was a 2-frame day. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

April 12 posts (16; missing 2020)

[ PXL_20260412_115855491_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th April 2026 12th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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