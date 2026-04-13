Previous
We didn’t kill it! by rhoing
Photo 5050

We didn’t kill it!

Last fall we planted this "native plant" ... and fairly promptly left for more-than-two-weeks. It's just been a stick in the ground while so many other things-botanical have been blooming and leafing. We were sure it didn't survive our neglect and the winter. But mowing the lawn several days ago I noticed some small, green leaves. Today they looked even better. The plant is (or should be!) a buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis).
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ]

Listed on the sites of many states’ flora:
Florida ] [ Alabama ] [ California ] [ Michigan ] [ Wisconsin ]

Random fact. “The town of Buttonwillow, California was named for the buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis). A lone buttonbush served as a landmark on an old trans-San Joaquin Valley trail, and was used by ancient Yokuts as a meeting place. It later became the site of settlers’ stock rodeos. This buttonbush tree is listed as California Historical Landmark No. 492, and is now known as the ‘Buttonwillow Tree’” (iNaturalist).

April 13 posts (16; missing 2020 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260413_171319181_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
13th April 2026 13th Apr 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1383% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact