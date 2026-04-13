We didn’t kill it!

Last fall we planted this "native plant" ... and fairly promptly left for more-than-two-weeks. It's just been a stick in the ground while so many other things-botanical have been blooming and leafing. We were sure it didn't survive our neglect and the winter. But mowing the lawn several days ago I noticed some small, green leaves. Today they looked even better. The plant is (or should be!) a buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis).
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ]
Random fact. “The town of Buttonwillow, California was named for the buttonbush (Cephalanthus occidentalis). A lone buttonbush served as a landmark on an old trans-San Joaquin Valley trail, and was used by ancient Yokuts as a meeting place. It later became the site of settlers’ stock rodeos. This buttonbush tree is listed as California Historical Landmark No. 492, and is now known as the ‘Buttonwillow Tree’” (iNaturalist).