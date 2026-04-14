More Dogwood

The tag still on the tree: “DOGWOOD KOUSA PINK.” I submitted a recent dogwood photo to iNaturalist as Cornus florida; this would be a different species of dogwood (assuming it’s correctly tagged).
Note again from a couple weeks ago: the pink parts are not flower petals, but rather “bracts”: “a modified or specialized leaf, associated with a reproductive structure such as a flower, inflorescence axis or cone scale. Bracts are usually different from foliage leaves in size, color, shape or texture. They also look different from the parts of the flower, such as the petals or sepals” (Wikipedia).