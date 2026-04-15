My first post (Find a Grave)

I “Claimed” this request because it was for someone who passed away not that long ago (2015) and the cemetery is small and not far out of town. This is my original photo except for a slight “Level” in ON1 Photo Raw. You can see the image I posted here. Edits to the photo before posting:
• removed the bird droppings at the top of the marker;
• removed the street light in the background;
• removed some dark spots from the flower vase on the right;
• removed some of the dark mark near the top.
• cleaned up the seam between the upright marker and its pedestal a little.
My brother — you can sense that we’re related through our engineer dad — would have taken grass clippers and trimmed the grass in front, but beyond that, he uses AI to really make the image as good — and as useful — as he can. Me? I’m not sure I have the time or inclination to slide down that learning curve quite yet.
» Find a Grave