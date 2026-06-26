Another fundraiser ‘trivia night’

This was a political fundraiser.
Our state senator retired or resigned.
His replacement was our state representative. His seat in the general assembly has been filled and the replacement will stand for election in the fall.
Tonight’s fundraiser was for his opponent.
Our table of eight-plus-one was mostly from the Habitat for Humanity group with whom I volunteer. Our group included two other couples, Clare & I, and the widow of one of my favorite Habitat co-workers. Phil passed away early this year after an intense battle with cancer. I regret that I don’t have a 365 post of Phil and just a couple photos of him at all for all the hours we worked together.
But we had a good time at the fundraiser, which was held at our favorite local winery. I took this photo to send to our older daughter as Rocko Red is one of her favorite red wines.