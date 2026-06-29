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Ah — fresh ‘corn’ season! by rhoing
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Ah — fresh ‘corn’ season!

It. Was. Delicious!

However, from iNaturalist: “The Swedish botanist Carl Linnaeus used the common name maize as the species epithet in Zea mays. The name maize is preferred in formal, scientific, and international usage as a common name because it refers specifically to this one grain, unlike corn, which has a complex variety of meanings that vary by context and geographic region. Most countries primarily use the term maize, and the name corn is used mainly in the U.S. and a handful of other English-speaking countries. In countries that primarily use the term maize, the word corn may denote any cereal crop, varying geographically with the local staple, such as wheat in England and oats in Scotland or Ireland. The usage of corn for maize started as a shortening of ‘Indian corn’ in 18th-century North America.” So there you go. We had fresh “maize” with our dinner tonight. :)

» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ]
» From an earlier post, “Learn the Parts of a Corn Plant and What They Do”!
   Kernels? The last link above addresses How many kernels on an ear of corn, on average?

June 29 posts (16; missing 2018)

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Thom Mitchell

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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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