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Eastern Tailed-Blue on White Clover by rhoing
Photo 5153

Eastern Tailed-Blue on White Clover

Butterfly = Cupido comyntas = “Eastern Tailed-Blue”
Plant = Trifolium repens = “White Clover” or “Dutch Clover”

Although it’s such a weak photo with my phone camera, the IDs are straightforward.

Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ ‘Related’ species at UK Butterflies ]

June 30 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260630_163047814_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th June 2026 30th Jun 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details

Rick Schies ace
A superb capture
July 1st, 2026  
Kathy ace
A beautiful color on this butterfly.
July 1st, 2026  
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