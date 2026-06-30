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Previous
Photo 5153
Eastern Tailed-Blue on White Clover
Butterfly =
Cupido comyntas
= “Eastern Tailed-Blue”
Plant =
Trifolium repens
= “White Clover” or “Dutch Clover”
Although it’s such a weak photo with my phone camera, the IDs are straightforward.
Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
‘Related’ species at UK Butterflies
]
June 30 posts
(15; missing
2018
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260630_163047814_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
30th June 2026
30th Jun 26
2
1
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
30th June 2026 9:30pm
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Rick Schies
ace
A superb capture
July 1st, 2026
Kathy
ace
A beautiful color on this butterfly.
July 1st, 2026
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