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Shrinkflation (and inflation) by rhoing
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Shrinkflation (and inflation)

Left-to-right—
• 6.7 fl oz: Not 6½ oz… Not 7 oz… 6.7 ounces.
• 11.6 fl oz: Not 11½ oz… Not 12 oz… 11.6 ounces.
• 3.7 oz: Not 3½ oz… Not 4 oz… 3.7 ounces.

Perhaps they’re “round” numbers in metric units? Not the center and right products—
• 345 mL: Not 350 mL… 345 mL.
• 104 g: Not 100 g… 104 g.

This is probably canned tuna all over again.

I thought this was an appropriate post (especially on a 2-frame day), given that price inflation is in the news [again], because prices are now rising faster than they have for at least three years (under a different president). And to the extent that companies use “shrinkflation” to save cost or increase profits, reported inflation numbers probably understate “per unit” price increases.

This seems a good place to recommend Justin Wolfers’ Platypus Economics. On the topic of inflation, he’s just posted a YouTube video “A User's Guide to Inflation”.

July 1 posts (18; no “misses”)

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Thom Mitchell

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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Kate A 🇦🇺 ace
Coffee and whisky body spray?? I’m. It sure I’d like to smell like either of those
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