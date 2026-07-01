Shrinkflation (and inflation)

I thought this was an appropriate post (especially on a 2-frame day), given that price inflation is in the news [again], because prices are now rising faster than they have for at least three years (under a different president). And to the extent that companies use “shrinkflation” to save cost or increase profits, reported inflation numbers probably understate “per unit” price increases.
This seems a good place to recommend Justin Wolfers’ Platypus Economics. On the topic of inflation, he’s just posted a YouTube video “A User's Guide to Inflation”.