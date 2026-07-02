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Previous
Photo 5155
Still has the new car-smell
So we’re still parking faaarrr away!
Yeah, pretty lame. But my only other photos today were what was caught in the
mole trap
… and I thought that might be rather “NSFW.”
July 2 posts
(15; missing
2018
and
2022
)
[ PXL_20260702_191951843_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd July 2026
2nd Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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365
Taken
3rd July 2026 12:19am
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Tags
parking lot
,
parking
,
new car
,
nsfw
,
tm-p8
,
tm02jul
,
crosstrek
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