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Still has the new car-smell by rhoing
Photo 5155

Still has the new car-smell

So we’re still parking faaarrr away!

Yeah, pretty lame. But my only other photos today were what was caught in the mole trap … and I thought that might be rather “NSFW.”

July 2 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2022)

[ PXL_20260702_191951843_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
2nd July 2026 2nd Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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