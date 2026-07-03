Hugo Spritz

When my brother and his wife visited in April, they brought a bottle of bubbly that we still have. Clare found a low-alcohol drink recipe using sparkling wine that we’re making for friends today. They have a family gathering tomorrow, on the Fourth, so we invited them for burgers today.
It’s going to be ghastly hot, so I grilled the burgers in the morning and I will reheat them “sous vide” so they don’t cook more than I want them to.
The fresh mint is from Clare’s herb garden. This is the first bottle of St-Germain I’ve ever purchased; what a lovely flavor!