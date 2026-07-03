Previous
Hugo Spritz by rhoing
Photo 5156

Hugo Spritz

When my brother and his wife visited in April, they brought a bottle of bubbly that we still have. Clare found a low-alcohol drink recipe using sparkling wine that we’re making for friends today. They have a family gathering tomorrow, on the Fourth, so we invited them for burgers today.

It’s going to be ghastly hot, so I grilled the burgers in the morning and I will reheat them “sous vide” so they don’t cook more than I want them to.

The fresh mint is from Clare’s herb garden. This is the first bottle of St-Germain I’ve ever purchased; what a lovely flavor!

July 3 posts (17; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20260703_164420938_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
3rd July 2026 3rd Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
1412% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact