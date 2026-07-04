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Splat by rhoing
Photo 5157

Splat

Since we had friends over for dinner yesterday, today was a quiet Fourth for us. (Don’t think we’ll do that again.) I rowed 25 minutes on the back porch and Clare went for an hour-long bike ride. (I might have gone with her, but my bike has a flat tire I need to replace.) So this “splat” pattern was from opening up the release valve on the air compressor after inflating Clare’s bike tires for her ride.

The only other photos I took today were a couple flowers in our garden. One was a red flower and I wasn’t going to post anything red…

Then I thought about everything that’s happened over the last year and a half and I thought “Splat!” was a good theme.
   • Ending the war in Ukraine on Day One? Splat.
   • Bringing down prices on Day One? Splat.
   • The Kennedy Center kerfuffle? Splat.
   • Improving health [care]? Splat.
   • Waging an undeclared war on Iran? Splat.
   • Pocket vetoing the bipartisan housing bill? Splat.
   • The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool? Splat.
   • Semi-quincentennial and the Great American State Fair? Splat.
Has this regime delivered on anything except chaos and favors for the elite?
You know, besides helping to get FIFA reconsider a red card issued to a USMNT player…

July 4 posts (17; no “misses”)

[ PXL_20260704_140707242_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
4th July 2026 4th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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