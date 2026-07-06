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ETSOOI phood photo by rhoing
Photo 5159

ETSOOI phood photo

Using what we have. Leftover ham. Leftover peppers. Mixed in with scrambled eggs and piled on whole wheat tortilla wraps.

ETSOOI? Wet food glistens, no matter what your non-professional lighting. And even, perhaps with professional-grade lighting set-ups. So there were scores (hundreds?) of erasing pinpoints of light.

Yeeaah, this is what I’m reduced to posting. With hot-and-humid weather outside and “desk-tasks” inside, my only out-of-the-house ventures are to the gym (and parking far away!). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

July 6 posts (18; missing 2019)

[ PXL_20260706_215845237_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th July 2026 6th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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