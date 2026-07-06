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Previous
Photo 5159
ETSOOI phood photo
Using what we have. Leftover ham. Leftover peppers. Mixed in with scrambled eggs and piled on whole wheat tortilla wraps.
ETSOOI? Wet food glistens, no matter what your non-professional lighting. And even, perhaps with professional-grade lighting set-ups. So there were scores (hundreds?) of erasing pinpoints of light.
Yeeaah, this is what I’m reduced to posting. With hot-and-humid weather outside and “desk-tasks” inside, my only out-of-the-house ventures are to the gym (and parking far away!). ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
July 6 posts
(18; missing
2019
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[ PXL_20260706_215845237_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th July 2026
6th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
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@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
7th July 2026 2:58am
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ham
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food
,
peppers
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bell peppers
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bell pepper
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red peppers
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green pepper
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red pepper
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shrug
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yellow pepper
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green peppers
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etsooi
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yellow peppers
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tm-p8
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tm06jul
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