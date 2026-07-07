‘Early’ Pokeweed…

The flowers aren’t open yet and the stems aren’t purple yet. Fortunately, this isn’t in our garden, though I am suspicious of something growing there.
I’ve posted this plant before, but definitely not this early in its growth.
Of course, the song reference here is to “poke sallet” and Tony Joe White’s 1969 swamp rock hit “Polk Salad Annie”
.
From MoBoGa
: “Notwithstanding its somewhat attractive ornamental features, pokeweed is generally considered to be an invasive weed in many areas. Moreover, all parts of this plant (mature leaves, fruits and roots) are poisonous to humans, with the only exception being its young spring shoots and leaves (must be boiled in at least two changes of water) which have historically been prepared as a popular vegetable green primarily in parts of the southeastern U.S.
“Some nurseries refuse to sell this plant because of its toxic properties.
“Flower racemes are typically erect when in bloom but begin to droop as the fruit develops. Berries typically appear about 30 days after the flowers bloom. As this pokeweed continues to bloom from mid-summer to fall, it will begin to simultaneously display flowers and fruits in various stages of development.
“Genus name comes from the Greek word phyton
meaning plant and lacca
meaning crimson lake in reference to the deep reddish-purple fruits.
“Specific epithet is in obvious reference to this plant being native to America.
“Common name of poke is a contraction of puccoon
or pocan
or poughkone
(from an Algonquin Indian name for this plant). Berries were once used to make ink, hence the sometimes used common name of inkberry. An additional common name for this plant is poke sallet (local term meaning salad).”
Missouri Botanical Garden lists the following (23!) common names: “pokeweed,” “American nightshade,” “American pokeweed,” “cancer jalap,” “chon grass,” “coakum,” “cokan,” “crimson berry plant,” “crowberry,” “dyer’s grapes,” “garget,” “inkberry,” “pigeon berry,” “poke,” “poke root,” “poke salad,” “pokeberry,” “red ink plant,” “red weed,” “scoke,” “skoke,” “Virginian poke” … and [gasp] “Virginian pokeweed.” So take your pick!
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist
] [ Missouri Botanical Garden
]
July 7 posts
(19; no “misses”)
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