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Milky Conecap by rhoing
Photo 5161

Milky Conecap

These have been in our yard the last two days. Yesterday I waited too long and they all wilted by the afternoon.

From iNaturalist: “Conocybe apala is a basidiomycete fungus belonging to the genus Conocybe.

“The species has been taxonomically reclassified a number of times. Until recently, it was also commonly called Conocybe lactea or Conocybe albipes and is colloquially known as the white dunce cap or the milky conecap.

“It is a fairly common fungus, both in North America and Europe, found growing among short green grass.

“Very easily missed due to their very small size, the fruit bodies are otherwise quite easy to identify. The flesh has no discernible taste or smell and is extremely fragile to the touch.”

» Submitted as Conocybe apala or “Milky Conecap”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ The Australian National Species List ] [ Mushroom Expert ]

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8th July 2026 8th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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