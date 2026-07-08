These have been in our yard the last two days. Yesterday I waited too long and they all wilted by the afternoon.
From iNaturalist: “Conocybe apala is a basidiomycete fungus belonging to the genus Conocybe.
“The species has been taxonomically reclassified a number of times. Until recently, it was also commonly called Conocybe lactea or Conocybe albipes and is colloquially known as the white dunce cap or the milky conecap.
“It is a fairly common fungus, both in North America and Europe, found growing among short green grass.
“Very easily missed due to their very small size, the fruit bodies are otherwise quite easy to identify. The flesh has no discernible taste or smell and is extremely fragile to the touch.”