Decades in dirt

A couple weeks ago at the Habitat for Humanity project site
, we had to dig out the in-ground container that had once been a cistern. During that “excavation,” we encountered — as we always seem to do when digging at a site — many historical curiosities. These are the three old bottles I brought home to clean up as best I can. I rinsed them out, wiped them off, and then put them in the dishwasher. So without more ambitious approaches, which I am not going to pursue this time, this is as good as these are going to get.
The shortest bottle once contained “Everett & Barron Co. Shoe Polish,” from Providence, Rhode Island (where Clare & I lived for 3½ years while I was in graduate school).
» A nice history of Everett & Barron
The mid-sized bottle in the back is a generic bottle, but the markings on the bottom indicate it was made by the Illinois Glass Company: Alton, Illinois (1873–1929), with this particular mark used circa 1915–1929). So this bottle has been around for quite a long time, and yet it remains unbroken. » More
Finally, the tallest bottle is easiest to make out. On the edge, the embossing is “Cardui, the woman’s tonic.” On the opposite edge is the company’s name, “Chattanooga Medicine Co.” From the Tennessee Encyclopedia, “Wine of Cardui was a uterine sedative, whose name derived from Carduus benedictus, a synonym for botanical Cnicus benedictus. According to tradition, Wine of Cardui originated among the Cherokee Indians.”
» Chattanooga Medicine Company
» Black Draught and Wine of Cardui
Clare & I heard a song semi-recently about a product that was perhaps similar to Wine of Cardui. It was also a “medicine” for women that was relatively high in alcohol, but because it was a “medicine,” it could be bought-and-sold during Prohibition. Heh, heh, heh…
I persisted to find it! » “Lily the Pink”
July 9 posts
(14; missing 2021
and 2024
)
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