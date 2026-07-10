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Itty-bitty flower by rhoing
Photo 5163

Itty-bitty flower

ICYMI a couple days ago, this is on an “Obi-Wan conobea” plant. I swear I am not making this up.** I’m not sure I’ve ever been able to successfully photograph such a small flower.

» ID’ed as Leucospora multifida or “Obi-Wan Conobea”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

July 10 posts (15; missing 2018, 2021, and 2024)

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** Dave Barry

[ PXL_20260710_182512217_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th July 2026 10th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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