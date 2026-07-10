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Previous
Photo 5163
Itty-bitty flower
ICYMI
a couple days ago
, this is on an “Obi-Wan conobea” plant.
I swear I am not making this up
.
**
I’m not sure I’ve ever been able to successfully photograph such a small flower.
» ID’ed as
Leucospora multifida
or “Obi-Wan Conobea”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Species page: [
iNaturalist
]
July 10 posts
(15; missing
2018
,
2021
, and
2024
)
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
**
Dave Barry
[ PXL_20260710_182512217_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
10th July 2026
10th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Photo Details
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Taken
10th July 2026 11:25pm
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Tags
plant
,
flower
,
leaves
,
herb
,
annual
,
plantain
,
tmflowers
,
tmplants
,
plantaginaceae
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p8
,
tm10jul
,
inaturalist-confirmed
,
leucospora multifida
,
obi-wan conobea
,
narrow-leaved paleseed
,
cliff conobea
,
cut-leaved conobea
,
much-cleft conobea
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