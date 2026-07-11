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Sand-dollar cactus by rhoing
Photo 5164

Sand-dollar cactus

We went to a regional flower show today. It was a target-rich environment for anyone with a camera. I think I can relay on the labels.

Species page: [ iNaturalist ]

July 11 posts (15; missing 2018 and 2023)

[ PXL_20260711_165301003_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2026 11th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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