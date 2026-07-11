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Previous
Photo 5164
Sand-dollar cactus
We went to a regional flower show today. It was a target-rich environment for anyone with a camera. I think I can relay on the labels.
Species page: [
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July 11 posts
(15; missing
2018
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2023
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[ PXL_20260711_165301003_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
11th July 2026
11th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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Taken
11th July 2026 11:53am
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plants
,
cacti
,
cacteae
,
cactaceae
,
tmplants
,
tm-p8
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tm11jul
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globular cacti
,
cactoideae
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globular cactuses
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sand-dollar cactus
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astrophytum asterias
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