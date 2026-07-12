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’Shrooms by rhoing
Photo 5165

’Shrooms

Unknown type. We’ve had 7–8" or more of rain, so it’s no surprise that mushrooms are popping up everywhere.

Seek made a suggestion for me, but I’m not sure it’s going to be correct. Waiting for experts…

July 12 posts (16; missing 2018)

[ PXL_20260712_191021158_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th July 2026 12th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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