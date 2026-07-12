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Previous
Photo 5165
’Shrooms
Unknown type. We’ve had 7–8" or more of rain, so it’s no surprise that mushrooms are popping up everywhere.
Seek
made a suggestion for me, but I’m not sure it’s going to be correct. Waiting for experts…
July 12 posts
(16; missing
2018
)
[ PXL_20260712_191021158_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
12th July 2026
12th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5592
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Taken
13th July 2026 12:10am
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Tags
mushrooms
,
fungi
,
basidiomycete
,
agaricales
,
basidiomycota
,
tm-p8
,
tm12jul
,
inaturalist-submitted
,
agaricomycotina
,
agaricomycetes
,
agaricomycetidae
,
common gilled mushrooms
,
marasmiineae
,
omphalotaceae
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