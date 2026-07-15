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4 pm… by rhoing
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4 pm…

Just sauntering across the street with no fear. Reminiscent of a 90s TV show

July 15 posts (17; no “misses”)

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15th July 2026 15th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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