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Previous
Photo 5168
4 pm…
Just sauntering across the street with no fear. Reminiscent of a
90s TV show
…
July 15 posts
(17; no “misses”)
[ PXL_20260715_205451701_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
15th July 2026
15th Jul 26
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Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
5596
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48
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48
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1415% complete
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365
Taken
15th July 2026 3:54pm
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northern exposure
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