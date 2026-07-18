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This one’s for you, Gary! by rhoing
Photo 5171

This one’s for you, Gary!

I didn’t know what it was, but Seek said it’s Wild Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa).

From MoBoGa: “Monarda fistulosa, commonly called wild bergamot, is a clump-forming, mint family member that grows typically to 2-4' tall. Lavender, two-lipped, tubular flowers appear in dense, globular, solitary, terminal heads atop square stems. Each flower head is subtended by (rests upon) a whorl of showy, pinkish, leafy bracts. Flowers are attractive to bees and butterflies. The toothed, aromatic, oblong, grayish-green leaves (to 4") may be used in teas. Long summer bloom period.

“Genus name honors Nicholas Monardes (1493-1588), physician and botanist of Seville.

“Specific epithet means hollow like a pipe.”

» ID’ed as Monarda fistulosa or “Wild Bergamot”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Species pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ]

Taken outside Buehner Center in the Oak Openings Metropark in the Toledo, Ohio, area for a family reunion, so most of today’s photos were family photos.

Immediate edit Geez, I definitely can’t keep track of all my posts: I posted a Wild Bergamot three years ago, although that one was identified to a subspecies (Monarda fistulosa var. mollis).

July 18 posts (17; no “misses”)

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18th July 2026 18th Jul 26

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 45+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
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