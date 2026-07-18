This one’s for you, Gary!

I didn’t know what it was, but Seek said it’s Wild Bergamot (Monarda fistulosa).
From MoBoGa: “Monarda fistulosa, commonly called wild bergamot, is a clump-forming, mint family member that grows typically to 2-4' tall. Lavender, two-lipped, tubular flowers appear in dense, globular, solitary, terminal heads atop square stems. Each flower head is subtended by (rests upon) a whorl of showy, pinkish, leafy bracts. Flowers are attractive to bees and butterflies. The toothed, aromatic, oblong, grayish-green leaves (to 4") may be used in teas. Long summer bloom period.
“Genus name honors Nicholas Monardes (1493-1588), physician and botanist of Seville.