Next
1 / 365
Giant City State Park
No need to comment; backfilling a year-and-a-half (plus) later.
People below (Clare and Bobbie) for scale.
» Main album
[ PXL_20230526_145618788_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
26th May 2023
26th May 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4613
photos
43
followers
46
following
33% complete
1
Extras
26th May 2023 7:56pm
rocks
,
hiking
,
illinois
,
state parks
,
giant city state park
,
giant city
,
tm-p4a
,
makanda
,
tm26may
