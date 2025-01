Granddaughter #1 and Clare are looking at the photobook — created by daughter Grace, not me — from our gathering in Toledo earlier this year, that got Clare’s mom to meet the two great-grandchildren she hadn’t met until then.The cover photo of the photobook is Clare’s mom with all eight of her great-grandchildren … though there are parents at either end propping up or cajoling their young one![ PXL_20230610_231239990_LE15tm :: cell phone ]