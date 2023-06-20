Sign up
7 / 365
First I’ve seen
At rest area on I-90/New York State Thruway. Four different plug options.
[ PXL_20230620_145923946_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th June 2023
20th Jun 23
0
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
cables
,
recharge
,
tm-p4a
,
tm20jun
,
charging cables
,
charging station
,
ny thruway
