Previous
Next
First I’ve seen by rhoing
7 / 365

First I’ve seen

At rest area on I-90/New York State Thruway. Four different plug options.

» Main album

[ PXL_20230620_145923946_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
37% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact