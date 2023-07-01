Previous
… for a new inner tube.
9 / 365

… for a new inner tube.

So off I go for a new inner tube.

My intensive education on bike tire sizes won’t come for another several months.

Broke a bike tire lever in the process of installing the new inner tube.

