Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
9 / 365
… for a new inner tube.
So off I go for a new inner tube.
My intensive education on
bike tire sizes
won’t come for another several months.
Broke a
bike tire lever
in the process of installing the new inner tube.
» Main album
[ PXL_20230701_171947968_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
1st July 2023
1st Jul 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4678
photos
44
followers
46
following
38% complete
View this month »
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
Latest from all albums
4534
138
4535
4536
139
4537
4538
4539
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Taken
1st July 2023 10:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bike
,
tire
,
bicycle
,
tires
,
inner tube
,
tm-p4a
,
tm01jul
Casablanca
ace
Years since I did this! Used to ride everywhere. Nostalgia seeing this.
February 2nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close