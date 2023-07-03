Sign up
Previous
Next
10 / 365
Acer interruptus
Weeding in the yard. A maple seed that had started to sprout. A “companion piece” to
• this post from last year, “
Quercus interruptus
,” and
• this one from the future, “
Acer interruptus
”!
» Main album
[ PXL_20230703_204500695_LE15tm cell phone ]
3rd July 2023
3rd Jul 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Extras
Taken
4th July 2023 1:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
plant
,
fruit
,
leaves
,
acer
,
seedling
,
boxelder
,
tmplants
,
tmtrees
,
aceraceae
,
tmfruit
,
tmleaves
,
tm-p4a
,
our-yard
,
interruptus
,
tm03jul
