Acer interruptus by rhoing
10 / 365

Acer interruptus

Weeding in the yard. A maple seed that had started to sprout. A “companion piece” to
• this post from last year, “Quercus interruptus,” and
• this one from the future, “Acer interruptus”!

» Main album

[ PXL_20230703_204500695_LE15tm cell phone ]
3rd July 2023 3rd Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Photo Details

