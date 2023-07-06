Previous
Zinnia by rhoing
11 / 365

Zinnia

Nothing special. Just a zinnia in our small experimental garden near the spots where the pine trees once stood. We just threw down some inexpensive seeds to see if anything would grow where there are probably still pine roots below the surface.

From Missouri Botanical Garden: “The genus Zinnia contains about 17 species of annual, perennial and low shrubs native to the southwestern U.S., Mexico, Central America and South America. Cultivars of several species are commonly grown for their colorful daisy-like flowers over a long summer to fall bloom period.

“Genus name honors Johann Gottfried Zinn (1727-1759), professor of botany, Gottingen.”

Genus pages: [ iNaturalist ] [ MoBoGa ] [ PhytoImages ]

» Main album

[ PXL_20230706_170357892_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
6th July 2023 6th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
February 4th, 2025  
