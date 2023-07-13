Previous
Next
Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia, from above by rhoing
12 / 365

Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia, from above

Dark blue wings from above, while the undersides are light blue.

» ID’ed as Strymon melinus or “Gray Hairstreak”: [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Strymon melinus or “Gray Hairstreak”: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Butterflies* ]

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen of this Central American species was seen in Pocklington, Yorkshire in 1894, and is believed to have been accidentally imported.

» Main album
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
39% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Not the most romantic name LOL! But a lovely butterfly
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact