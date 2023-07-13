Sign up
12 / 365
Gray Hairstreak on Zinnia, from above
Dark blue wings from above, while the
undersides are light blue
.
» ID’ed as
Strymon melinus
or “Gray Hairstreak”: [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Strymon melinus
or “Gray Hairstreak”: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Butterflies
* ]
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
* A single specimen of this Central American species was seen in Pocklington, Yorkshire in 1894, and is believed to have been accidentally imported.
» Main album
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
1
0
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4696
photos
44
followers
46
following
39% complete
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
Latest from all albums
4547
4548
143
4549
144
4550
4551
4552
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Taken
13th July 2023 11:20pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
lepidoptera
,
gray hairstreak
,
tmbutterflies
,
strymon melinus
,
lycaenidae
,
garden-visitor
,
bamona-submitted
,
theclinae
,
bugguide-submitted
,
tminsects
,
tm-p4a
,
tmbutterflies2023
,
tm13jul
,
inaturalist-confirmed
Casablanca
ace
Not the most romantic name LOL! But a lovely butterfly
February 6th, 2025
