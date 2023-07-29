Previous
Next
Siding installation continues by rhoing
15 / 365

Siding installation continues

Terrible image looking up toward the sun, but what can you do?

That's the future homeowner on the left, and me in the middle.

The dedication will happen in another 10½ months. » The 365 post
29th July 2023 29th Jul 23

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A lot of people at work
February 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact