15 / 365
Siding installation continues
Terrible image looking up toward the sun, but what can you do?
That's the future homeowner on the left, and me in the middle.
The dedication will happen in another 10½ months.
» The 365 post
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4727
photos
44
followers
46
following
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Extras
Camera
iPhone 13 mini
Taken
29th July 2023 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
construction
,
siding
,
habitat for humanity
,
tm-habitat2
,
habitat-for-humanity
,
not-a-selfie
,
tm29july
Corinne C
ace
A lot of people at work
February 13th, 2025
