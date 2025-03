I already posted for this date, but subsequently discovered I had some Monarch photos. Most of them were like last week (from the ventral side), but I got this quick glimpse of the upper surface of its port wing, revealing this to be one of the “boys.” From BugGuide, “» Monarch pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies [ IMG_4130_LE15tm :: 60mm ]